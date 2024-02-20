Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Is Rohit Sharma planning to surprise England? India skipper asks this leg-spinner ‘to be ready’
The surprise leg-spinner's bowling record, though not as illustrious as his batting, shows promise. However, skipper Rohit Sharma has asked him ‘to be ready’.
With two back-to-back double tons, Yashasvi Jaiswal must be on cloud nine. While hailing the youngster’s batting achievement in Test cricket, Anil Kumble has highlighted an often-overlooked skill that the Mumbai batter has. The former India coach now wants Jaiswal to explore his leg-spin.