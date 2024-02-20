With two back-to-back double tons, Yashasvi Jaiswal must be on cloud nine. While hailing the youngster’s batting achievement in Test cricket , Anil Kumble has highlighted an often-overlooked skill that the Mumbai batter has. The former India coach now wants Jaiswal to explore his leg-spin.

"Well done on your batting. But, one thing that I have seen which I want you to continue as well is that you have a natural leg-spin. Yes, and action. So, don't give up on that because you never know when that will come in handy. I know you've had a back spasm. But, when you're working so much on it. Go tell the skipper to give a few overs," Kumble told Jaiswal on JioCinema.

"I'm always going and bowling, bowling and bowling. He (skipper Rohit Sharma) told me to be ready, and I said yes I am ready," Jaiswal replied.

Jaiswal's bowling record, though not as illustrious as his batting, shows promise. He's taken to the bowling crease in first-class cricket, maintaining an economy rate of 3.5. His List A cricket stats are more telling, with seven wickets to his name in 13 innings at 5.41 runs per over. And, that may come in handy in Ranchi.

Can Jaiswal be India's surprise for England?

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested in the 4th Test match between India and England. Rohit Sharma’s boys are leading the five-match series 2-1 at the moment. With India's leading wicket-taker in the series rested, India will have the option of playing an extra batter if Jaiswal can be used as a surprise spinner.

KL Rahul is expected to make a comeback in the next match, so Rajat Patidar may not have a place in the playing XI if India decide to go with five specialist bowlers. Rohit may include three spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. He may have two pacers: Mohammed Siraj and either Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep.

However, Rohit may prefer to keep an extra batter and include Patidar since Ranchi promises to be an excellent pitch for scoring runs. In that case, Jaiswal’s leg-spin will turn out to be effective.

