Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Is Rohit Sharma planning to surprise England? India skipper asks this leg-spinner ‘to be ready’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The surprise leg-spinner's bowling record, though not as illustrious as his batting, shows promise. However, skipper Rohit Sharma has asked him ‘to be ready’.

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (ANI): India Captain Rohit Sharma addresses a press conference ahead of the first test cricket match against England, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

With two back-to-back double tons, Yashasvi Jaiswal must be on cloud nine. While hailing the youngster’s batting achievement in Test cricket, Anil Kumble has highlighted an often-overlooked skill that the Mumbai batter has. The former India coach now wants Jaiswal to explore his leg-spin.

"Well done on your batting. But, one thing that I have seen which I want you to continue as well is that you have a natural leg-spin. Yes, and action. So, don't give up on that because you never know when that will come in handy. I know you've had a back spasm. But, when you're working so much on it. Go tell the skipper to give a few overs," Kumble told Jaiswal on JioCinema.

"I'm always going and bowling, bowling and bowling. He (skipper Rohit Sharma) told me to be ready, and I said yes I am ready," Jaiswal replied.

Jaiswal's bowling record, though not as illustrious as his batting, shows promise. He's taken to the bowling crease in first-class cricket, maintaining an economy rate of 3.5. His List A cricket stats are more telling, with seven wickets to his name in 13 innings at 5.41 runs per over. And, that may come in handy in Ranchi.

Can Jaiswal be India's surprise for England?

Jasprit Bumrah is likely to be rested in the 4th Test match between India and England. Rohit Sharma’s boys are leading the five-match series 2-1 at the moment. With India's leading wicket-taker in the series rested, India will have the option of playing an extra batter if Jaiswal can be used as a surprise spinner.

KL Rahul is expected to make a comeback in the next match, so Rajat Patidar may not have a place in the playing XI if India decide to go with five specialist bowlers. Rohit may include three spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. He may have two pacers: Mohammed Siraj and either Mukesh Kumar or Akash Deep.

However, Rohit may prefer to keep an extra batter and include Patidar since Ranchi promises to be an excellent pitch for scoring runs. In that case, Jaiswal’s leg-spin will turn out to be effective.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
