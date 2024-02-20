Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss Ranchi match, who’ll replace him? Check India's probable playing XI
In the ongoing Test series, India have introduced three debutants so far. If Bumrah is rested, who'll replace him? Let's find out.
Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Test series against England, will likely sit out the fourth match in Ranchi. He's bagged 17 wickets so far. With India leading the series, his absence keeps the door open for a replacement.
