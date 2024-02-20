Jasprit Bumrah, India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Test series against England, will likely sit out the fourth match in Ranchi. He's bagged 17 wickets so far. With India leading the series, his absence keeps the door open for a replacement.

Bumrah has bowled 80.5 overs across three matches. This workload suggests a much-needed rest for him, especially with workload management in focus. India's bowling strategy, which has leaned towards a mix of two seamers and three spinners, has proved successful.

Test matches in Ranchi

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has hosted two Test matches so far. The first one took place in October 2019 and was a run riot for India. Rohit Sharma scored a double-century, Ajinkya Rahane a century and Ravindra Jadeja a half-century in the first innings. India did not bat in the second innings and won it an innings and 202 runs. In that match, Indian pacers took 10 wickets and spinners 8.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma comments on Ashwin leaving Rajkot Test for family emergency

Even the second Test match was a run riot for India. Cheteshwar Pujara scored a double-century, Wriddhiman Saha a century, and KL Rahul, Murali Vijay and Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century each. Even in this match, India did not bat in the second innings while the match against Australia ended in a draw. In this match, however, Indian pacers took just 4 wickets while spin bowlers took 11 wickets, of which Jadeja took 9.

Who’ll replace Bumrah?

If India decide to replace Bumrah with a pacer, there are two options: Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep. Mukesh Kumar was given a chance in the second Test in Vizag but failed to impress.

India have already given three cricket players to make their Test debut in the ongoing series: Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan. Ranchi may be a chance for Akash Deep. In case, India prefer an extra spinner, it will be Axar Patel.

India’s probable XI in Ranchi

KL Rahul is likely to make a comeback in the Ranchi match. Here is our predicted playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj and Akash Deep.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!