Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Akash Deep had a dream debut by claiming England's top three batters. Before that, Jasprit Bumrah have a piece of advice to him.

Akash Deep experienced both disappointment and triumph at the start of his debut. His initial celebration for a maiden Test wicket was abruptly halted due to a no-ball. Despite this setback, Akash's resilience shone through. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Akash's comeback was remarkable. Within a short span, he not only corrected his earlier mistake but also played a pivotal role in dismantling England's top order. He took the wickets of the top three in the England batting order: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope. England were quickly at 57/3.

Akash Deep later admitted his initial frustration wasn't about missing a personal milestone. It was rather the potential impact on the team's performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The guidance from Jasprit Bumrah proved invaluable for Akash. Bumrah's advice to adjust his bowling length to suit international cricket standards was a game-changer for the debutant. This strategic tweak in his bowling approach helped Akash secure key wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah’s advice "In domestic cricket, our length is a couple of feet fuller. Here, our coaches, captain and Bumrah bhai told me that, at international level, the length is a touch shorter because batsmen look to chase the ball here. So, my plan was to just bowl at my line and length," Akash Deep said.

Akash's journey to the international cricket scene is a testament to his dedication and hard work. With a notable record in domestic cricket and a standout performance for India A, his selection for the Test match was a well-deserved milestone.

"I don't know what all I did (earlier). But, whatever match I played, I played as if it was the last match of my life. Whatever worked for me, I would just try to repeat that in every match," he added.

At TEA, India - while chasing England’s 353 - were 131/4. Yashasvi Jaiswal (54 off 96) and Sarfaraz Khan (1 off 7) are at the crease.

