Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Dhruv Jurel for his exceptional batting and wicket-keeping abilities, drawing parallels to Indian Cricket team batter and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. During the commentary of the Day 3 of the 4th Test matches, Gavaskar stated that Jurel is another MS Dhoni in the making.