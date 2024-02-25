Sunil Gavaskar has lauded Dhruv Jurel for his exceptional batting and wicket-keeping abilities, drawing parallels to Indian Cricket team batter and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. During the commentary of the Day 3 of the 4th Test matches, Gavaskar stated that Jurel is another MS Dhoni in the making. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the commentary, Gavaskar said, “Of course he has batted well, but his keeping, his work behind the stumps has been equally brilliant. Just by looking at his game awareness, I want to say that he is another MS Dhoni in the making. I know there can never be another MSD but you know the presence of mind that he has, MSD also when he started, it was that. And Jurel has that game awareness. Street-smart cricketer."

Also Read: Will ODIs 50-over format be changed to 40-over? Here's what ICC has to say Wicketkeeper-batsman Dhruv Jurel hit a defiant 90 before England bowled out India for 307 to lead by 46 runs on day three of the fourth Test in Ranchi on Sunday. Shoaib Bashir took one wicket in the morning session to complete his first five-wicket haul in Tests. Fellow spinner Tom Hartley bowled Jurel to wrap up the innings on the stroke of lunch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: India vs England Live Score 4th Test Day 3 Updates Resuming at 219-7 on Sunday morning, Jurel extended the eighth-wicket partnership with Kuldeep Yadav to 76 to frustrate England, who made 353 in their first innings.

Also Read: India Vs England 4th Test: 'He has got pace right for this surface: Anil Kumble lauds England spinner Shoaib Bashir Jurel, who made his debut in the third Test in Rajkot, hit six fours and four sixes in his 149-ball stay and picked up his maiden Test half-century. The 23-year-old is the latest talented new player to shine for India in the absence of the experienced Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!