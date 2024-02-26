IND vs ENG 4th Test: Virat Kohli's sums up India's big win against England in 3 words
India vs England 4th Test: India's star withdrew from the Test series against England due to personal reasons
IND vs ENG 4th Test: India's star batter Virat Kohli reacted to India's series victory against England on Monday and praised the efforts of the young team. Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the 5-match Test series against England due to personal reasons summed up India's win in three words and said that the Rohit Sharma-led team displayed grit, determination and resilience.
