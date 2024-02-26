 IND vs ENG 4th Test: Virat Kohli's sums up India's big win against England in 3 words | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 26 2024 15:59:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.60 -1.99%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.75 1.97%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,422.25 0.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 409.20 -0.58%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 759.00 -0.05%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IND vs ENG 4th Test: Virat Kohli's sums up India's big win against England in 3 words
BackBack

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Virat Kohli's sums up India's big win against England in 3 words

 Devesh Kumar

India vs England 4th Test: India's star withdrew from the Test series against England due to personal reasons

India vs England 4th Test: India's Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during India previous Test series (PTI)Premium
India vs England 4th Test: India's Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during India previous Test series (PTI)

IND vs ENG 4th Test: India's star batter Virat Kohli reacted to India's series victory against England on Monday and praised the efforts of the young team. Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the 5-match Test series against England due to personal reasons summed up India's win in three words and said that the Rohit Sharma-led team displayed grit, determination and resilience. 

“YES!!!Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience. @BCCI," India's star batter Virat Kohli said in a post on X.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 26 Feb 2024, 05:41 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App