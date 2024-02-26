IND vs ENG 4th Test: India's star batter Virat Kohli reacted to India's series victory against England on Monday and praised the efforts of the young team. Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the 5-match Test series against England due to personal reasons summed up India's win in three words and said that the Rohit Sharma-led team displayed grit, determination and resilience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“YES!!!Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience. @BCCI," India's star batter Virat Kohli said in a post on X.

