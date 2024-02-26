Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  IND vs ENG 4th Test: Virat Kohli's sums up India's big win against England in 3 words

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Virat Kohli's sums up India's big win against England in 3 words

Devesh Kumar

  • India vs England 4th Test: India's star withdrew from the Test series against England due to personal reasons

India vs England 4th Test: India's Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket during India previous Test series

IND vs ENG 4th Test: India's star batter Virat Kohli reacted to India's series victory against England on Monday and praised the efforts of the young team. Virat Kohli, who withdrew from the 5-match Test series against England due to personal reasons summed up India's win in three words and said that the Rohit Sharma-led team displayed grit, determination and resilience.

“YES!!!Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience. @BCCI," India's star batter Virat Kohli said in a post on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
