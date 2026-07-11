IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th T20I: Prasidh Krishna strikes in first over India opt to bowl following toss delay

IND vs ENG Live Score: What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

Shreyas Iyer: We are gonna bowl first, considering the bowling which we've done for the last couple of matches. I feel that we've tried, almost tried and experienced almost everything. So, today based on the conditions, windy, and also the weather seemed to be, we had a chat before, that they mentioned that the wicket won't change that much. So, based on that, selected to bowl first. (Bit of a hiccup in a delay to getting to the ground. Has that affected the team at all?) Not really. I personally feel that we've seen almost everything in this series and also the one which we played before. So, another challenge, another day altogether. We are up for the challenge and it's a great opportunity overall. (What do you want to see from your team today?) I just want them to give hundred percent effort, irrespective of the result. I just want them to have a solid set of mindset where they just go in and try to get the best out of themselves, rather than sulking or being in that situation where you are a bit hurried out the game, give yourself some time, relax, take a breather. So just be in the moment and stop thinking about what's happened or what's going to happen. (Any changes?) Yeah, we've got two changes. Suryansh Shedge in for Washington and Sanju Samson comes in for Sooryavanshi. I feel this is the time we need to try what's the best going forward for us as a team. So based on that, we decided this.