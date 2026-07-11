IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th T20I: Prasidh Krishna strikes in first over India opt to bowl following toss delay

India cricket team vs England national cricket team match scorecard live score: India have opted to bowl first after captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss in the fifth and final T20I against England in Southampton. The match started 30 minutes late after the Indian team were struck in traffic, resulting in a delay in the toss. India are already trailing 0-3 in the series.
For India, Suryansh Shedge and Sanju Samson come in place of Washington Sundar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Samson was dropped just after the first game which was abandoned due to rain. Prior to the England series, India had lost 0-2 at the hands of Ireland. In the process, India are still searching for their first win under new captain Shreyas.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue
OUTTTTTT!!!!! Prasidh Krishna gets into the business in his first over. Phil Salt takes the aerial route, flicks off his legs only to find Suryansh Shedge at the boundary. ENG 8/1 (1.5)
Shreyas Iyer: We are gonna bowl first, considering the bowling which we've done for the last couple of matches. I feel that we've tried, almost tried and experienced almost everything. So, today based on the conditions, windy, and also the weather seemed to be, we had a chat before, that they mentioned that the wicket won't change that much. So, based on that, selected to bowl first. (Bit of a hiccup in a delay to getting to the ground. Has that affected the team at all?) Not really. I personally feel that we've seen almost everything in this series and also the one which we played before. So, another challenge, another day altogether. We are up for the challenge and it's a great opportunity overall. (What do you want to see from your team today?) I just want them to give hundred percent effort, irrespective of the result. I just want them to have a solid set of mindset where they just go in and try to get the best out of themselves, rather than sulking or being in that situation where you are a bit hurried out the game, give yourself some time, relax, take a breather. So just be in the moment and stop thinking about what's happened or what's going to happen. (Any changes?) Yeah, we've got two changes. Suryansh Shedge in for Washington and Sanju Samson comes in for Sooryavanshi. I feel this is the time we need to try what's the best going forward for us as a team. So based on that, we decided this.
Shreyas Iyer and Harry Brook are in the middle for the toss. India won the toss and opt to bowl first. As expected, Sanju Samson replaces Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge comes in for Washington Sundar.
Looks like that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't a part of the playing XI today. Unlike the previous three games, Sooryavanshi is only warming up. Suryansh Shedge, whi made his debut against Ireland is marking his run-up. In Vaibhav sits out, Sanju Samson directly slots in at the opening position.
Sanju Samson comes up with a bat and gloves in hand. There is a possibility that the Indian opener is back in the playing XI, along with a few other changes. But the real question is where will Samson play? Stay tuned.
JUST IN - The toss will take place at 7:15 PM IST, with the match starting at 7:30 PM IST.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue
The India vs England 5th T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of India vs England 5th T20I will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
Live visuals show that the Indian players just arrived at the stadium amid huge cheers from the fans. The time for the toss will be announced soon.
Meanwhile, the toss is delayed because the Indian team is yet to reach the venue. The Men in Blue are stuck in traffic, according to Cricbuzz.
One of the hottest topics in the India vs England series is dropping Sanju Samson and giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a chance. Interestingly, both have failed to put up a show. While Samson faltered against Ireland and the abandoned T20I against England, the 15-year-old didn't go beyond 15 in his first three games.
The Indian team lost 0-2 against Ireland and is already down 0-3 against England with a match left on Friday. While the T20 World Cup is still more than one and half years away, the back-to-back losses of the Indian team have raised eyebrows, especially India are the World Cup champions.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final T20I against England.