IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live Updates: India loses Pujara, score stands at 53/2

The Indian Cricket Team is playing the 5th Test vs England in Edgbaston from July 1. The Indian team is already leading the series by 2-1, as it secured victories at Lord's and the Oval in 2021. The question here that raises eyebrows is will India create history or will the series result in a draw. Catch all the live action with LiveMint here.
01 Jul 2022, 04:57 PM IST
India loses Pujara, score stands at 53/2
England's pacer James Anderson took his second wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. Virat Kohli walks in.
India scores 53/2 in 20 overs
Hunuma Vihari 14(46)
Virat Kohli 1(6)
01 Jul 2022, 04:27 PM IST
Ind vs Eng Live: India scores 45/1 runs in 17 overs
The Indian cricket team has scored 45/1 runs in 17 overs.
Hunuma Vihari 8(40)
Cheteshwar Pujara 13(44)
01 Jul 2022, 04:03 PM IST
Ind vs Eng Live: Shubman Gill departs for 17, India at 38/1
The Indian opener Shubman Gill departed after scoring 17 runs in 24 balls by England's James Anderson.
Hunuma Vihari has walked in the field now.
The Indian cricket team scored 38/1 runs in 13 overs.
Hunuma Vihari 5(22)
Cheteshwar Pujara 9(33)
01 Jul 2022, 03:24 PM IST
Ind vs Eng Live: India scores 18 runs in 5 overs
The Indian cricket team scored 18 runs in 5 overs.
India's current score is 18/0 in 5 overs.
Shubman Gill 8(17)
Cheteshwar Pujara 4(14)
01 Jul 2022, 03:20 PM IST
Ind vs Eng Live: England's Playing XI
Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
01 Jul 2022, 03:19 PM IST
Ind vs Eng Live: India's Playing XI
Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)
01 Jul 2022, 03:11 PM IST
England opts to bowl, Shubman-Pujara to open for India
Following the toss, England's skipper Ben Stokes opted to bowl. From Indian side, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara opened to bat.
India's current score is 5/0 in 2 overs.
Shubman Gill 4(6)
Cheteshwar Pujara 0(7)