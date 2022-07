Despite losing wickets in the first day, India managed to cross 350 on the second day of the 5th Test match against England at Edgbaston. On the first day, Risabh Pant cracked 146 off 111 balls. Pant and Ravindra Jadeja combined to add 222 runs after India was struggling at 98/5 and when the Pant departed, India's score was galloping at 320 runs. Catch all the live action of the second day of the 5th test match with LiveMint here.

Bumrah strikes again, rains stop play Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah at his best again. He took England's first wicket by bowling out Alex Lees. England scored 16/1 runs in 3 overs. Meanwhile, rains has stopped play Alex Lees 6(9) Zak Crawley* 7(11) Ollie Pope* 0(0)

England begins its first innings, score 2 runs in first over With India placing 416 runs on scoreboard, England's Alex Lees and Zak Crawley have stepped-in the field. India's Jasprit Bumrah took the first over. England secured 2 runs in first over. Alex Lees 2(6) Zak Crawley 0(0)

Siraj out, India scores 416 in first innings India's first innings comes to and end after Mohammed Siraj got caught by Broad. Following a sloppy start, India managed to put 416 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to the worthy partnership between Risabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. Here is the scorecard of India's first innings: Risabh Pant 146 (111) Ravindra Jadeja (194) Jasprit Bumrah* 31 (16) James Anderson 5/60 Mathew Potts 2/105 Ben Stokes 1/47 Joe Root 1/23 Stuart Broad 1/89

Jadeja departs after century, India up 412/9 Following 84 over, India lost its ninth wicket as Ravindra Jadeja departed after scoring 104 runs in 194 balls. Mohammed Siraj walks in. India crosses 412/9 in 84 overs. Jasprit Bumrah 29 (14) Mohammed Siraj 1 (2)