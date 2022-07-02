IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Live: Bumrah strikes again, rains stop play
- IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Live Updates: With Pant's 146 and Jadeja's ongoing 104, India has managed to cross 400 on scoreboard. Catch all action of Day 2 with LiveMint Here.
Despite losing wickets in the first day, India managed to cross 350 on the second day of the 5th Test match against England at Edgbaston. On the first day, Risabh Pant cracked 146 off 111 balls. Pant and Ravindra Jadeja combined to add 222 runs after India was struggling at 98/5 and when the Pant departed, India's score was galloping at 320 runs. Catch all the live action of the second day of the 5th test match with LiveMint here.
Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah at his best again. He took England's first wicket by bowling out Alex Lees.
England scored 16/1 runs in 3 overs. Meanwhile, rains has stopped play
Alex Lees 6(9)
Zak Crawley* 7(11)
Ollie Pope* 0(0)
With India placing 416 runs on scoreboard, England's Alex Lees and Zak Crawley have stepped-in the field. India's Jasprit Bumrah took the first over.
England secured 2 runs in first over.
Alex Lees 2(6)
Zak Crawley 0(0)
India's first innings comes to and end after Mohammed Siraj got caught by Broad. Following a sloppy start, India managed to put 416 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to the worthy partnership between Risabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.
Here is the scorecard of India's first innings:
Risabh Pant 146 (111)
Ravindra Jadeja (194)
Jasprit Bumrah* 31 (16)
James Anderson 5/60
Mathew Potts 2/105
Ben Stokes 1/47
Joe Root 1/23
Stuart Broad 1/89
Following 84 over, India lost its ninth wicket as Ravindra Jadeja departed after scoring 104 runs in 194 balls. Mohammed Siraj walks in. India crosses 412/9 in 84 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah 29 (14)
Mohammed Siraj 1 (2)
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!