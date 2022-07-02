IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Live: Bumrah strikes again, rains stop play

Bumrah strikes again, rains stop play Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah at his best again. He took England's first wicket by bowling out Alex Lees. England scored 16/1 runs in 3 overs. Meanwhile, rains has stopped play Alex Lees 6(9) Zak Crawley* 7(11) Ollie Pope* 0(0)

England begins its first innings, score 2 runs in first over With India placing 416 runs on scoreboard, England's Alex Lees and Zak Crawley have stepped-in the field. India's Jasprit Bumrah took the first over. England secured 2 runs in first over. Alex Lees 2(6) Zak Crawley 0(0) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Siraj out, India scores 416 in first innings India's first innings comes to and end after Mohammed Siraj got caught by Broad. Following a sloppy start, India managed to put 416 runs on the scoreboard, thanks to the worthy partnership between Risabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. Here is the scorecard of India's first innings: Risabh Pant 146 (111) Ravindra Jadeja (194) Jasprit Bumrah* 31 (16) James Anderson 5/60 Mathew Potts 2/105 Ben Stokes 1/47 Joe Root 1/23 Stuart Broad 1/89