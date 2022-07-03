IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 Live Updates: England score 110 runs in 33 overs

Amid the incessant rains stopping the India Vs England 5th Test at Edgbaston on Day 2, India managed to secure 416 on the scoreboard. All thanks to the impeccable knocks by Risabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, with a finishing touch by Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah. On the DAY 2 end, England were playing at 84/5 in overs. Will India manage to send the rest of England batters to pavilion or Jonny Bairstow will score century on Day 3? Catch all the live action with LiveMint.
03 Jul 2022, 03:32 PM IST
England score 110 runs in 33 overs
England's current score stands at 110/5 in 33 overs and is trailing by 306 runs.
Jonny Bairstow * 25 (69)
Ben Stokes* 12 (19)
Jasprit Bumrah 3/53 (14)
03 Jul 2022, 03:05 PM IST
Match begins, England score 84/5
The Day 3 match has begun. England's current score stands at 84/5 in 28 overs and is trailing by 332 runs.
Jonny Bairstow * 12 (53)
Ben Stokes* 0 (4)
Jasprit Bumrah 3/35 (11)
03 Jul 2022, 02:33 PM IST
England banks on Bairstow, Stokes
With the top batting order collapsed in the 5th Test, England's hope is now standing on Johnny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. England's current score stands at 84/5 in 27 overs and is trailing by 332 runs.
Jonny Bairstow * 12 (47)
Ben Stokes* 0 (4)
Jasprit Bumrah 3/35 (11)