Ind Vs Eng 5th Test Day 4 Live: Pujara-Pant all prepared, Eng looks confident

Pujara-Pant all prepared, England looks confident

With Pujara hitting half-century on Day 3, and Pant going strong at 30, the Indian duo are aiming to set the scoreboard on fire. While England looks confident with its bowling attack, as James Anderson may give some tough time to the Indian batters.

India currently playing at 125/3 in 45 overs and has a lead of 257 runs.

Cheteshwar Pujara* 50 (139)

Rishabh Pant* 30 (46)

James Anderson 1/26 (14)

Joe Root 0/7 (3)