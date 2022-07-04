Ind Vs Eng 5th Test Day 4 Live: Pujara-Pant all prepared, Eng looks confident

With England's Jonny Bairstow century, England managed to put 284 in its first innings against India's 416. India's Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah's thunderous bowling attack, made the English players walk to the pavilion. Later, in the second innings on third day, India lost 3 important wickets, but managed to put 125 runs in 45 overs. India now has a lead of 257 runs and aiming to put over 400 on the scorecard. Will the Indian team manage to win the 5th test or England will level the series, catch all live action with LiveMint.
04 Jul 2022, 02:47 PM IST
Pujara-Pant all prepared, England looks confident
With Pujara hitting half-century on Day 3, and Pant going strong at 30, the Indian duo are aiming to set the scoreboard on fire. While England looks confident with its bowling attack, as James Anderson may give some tough time to the Indian batters.
India currently playing at 125/3 in 45 overs and has a lead of 257 runs.
Cheteshwar Pujara* 50 (139)
Rishabh Pant* 30 (46)
James Anderson 1/26 (14)
Joe Root 0/7 (3)