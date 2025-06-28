IND vs ENG: Arshdeep Singh in line to play Birmingham Test as Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna skip training - Report

Arshdeep Singh might make his India debut in the longest format of game when the visitors take on England in the second Test in Birmingham, starting from July 2. The development comes in after the left-arm pacer was caught putting in hard yards under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel.

Based on a TOI report, Arshdeep had a long training session in Birmingham and could be in running for India Test cap no.318. If Arshdeep makes the cut in the playing XI, he will become the second Indian player after Sai Sudharsan to make his Test debut.

With the workload management in focus, Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing all the Test matches, something which India's premier pacer has already announced. In case Bumrah is rested at Edgbaston, Arshdeep might get a look in. To add more to that, the Punjab bowler has the experience of playing County cricket before.

Meanwhile, despite being present at the stadium, both Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna decided to not do outfield training, the report added. Notably, it is very ground where Bumrah led India for the first time in 2022 in a Test match which the visiting team lost.

Ex-cricketers want Kuldeep Yadav in 2nd Test Besides Arshdeep, former cricketers Sanjay Bangar and Subramanium Badrinath want to bring a second spinner in Kuldeep Yadav as the wicket in Birmingham is known to assist spinners.

“Kis tarah se hum Kuldeep Yadav ko team la sakte hain ("How can we bring Kuldeep Yadav into the team?). The team will have to give some thought to how we can bring Kuldeep Yadav into the XI, because judging by the approach we saw from the England batters in the first Test, Kuldeep — who bowls wrist spin — could be effective. Historically, England’s batters haven’t played wrist spin particularly well. So that is definitely something worth considering,” Bangar said on Star Sports.