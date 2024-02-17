Ind vs Eng: Can India replace Ravichandran Ashwin in Rajkot Test? Here’s what the rules say
Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing Rajkot Test against England due to a family emergency. The BCCI extends its support to Ashwin and his family.
Ravichandran Ashwin won’t remain a part of the ongoing Rajkot Test against England. The ace Indian cricketer, who earlier claimed his 500th wicket in Test cricket, withdrew from the match due to a family emergency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on February 16.
Who’ll replace Ashwin?
India will have to continue the match with 10 “active" players because it is not allowed to replace Ashwin with a player who’ll be allowed to bat or bowl. The substitute player will be allowed to field only.
That will leave Rohit Sharma with four main bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.
What do rules say?
MCC rules allow a player to be replaced anytime in a match if the opposing captain agrees. But, World Test Championship rules have less clarity on this.
As per the rules, a player can only be replaced after the toss and team announcement, but before the game starts. Players can be replaced during the game only if they have a concussion, reported Yahoo Sports.
