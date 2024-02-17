 Ind vs Eng: Can India replace Ravichandran Ashwin in Rajkot Test? Here’s what the rules say | Mint
Ind vs Eng: Can India replace Ravichandran Ashwin in Rajkot Test? Here’s what the rules say

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing Rajkot Test against England due to a family emergency. The BCCI extends its support to Ashwin and his family.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of England's Zak Crawley on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and England in Rajkot, India, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Ravichandran Ashwin won’t remain a part of the ongoing Rajkot Test against England. The ace Indian cricketer, who earlier claimed his 500th wicket in Test cricket, withdrew from the match due to a family emergency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on February 16. 

Earlier in the day, Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Also Read: Blame Ravindra Jadeja for run out? Here’s what Sarfaraz Khan says

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. "The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to (Ashwin) and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance," the board said in a statement.

What’s Ashwin’s family emergency?

The BCCI did not provide details of Ashwin’s family emergency. However, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla revealed later on that it was Ashwin’s mother who was unwell.

Also Read: Who’s England’s biggest threat? Former cricketer picks India batter

"Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother," Shukla posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Who’ll replace Ashwin?

India will have to continue the match with 10 “active" players because it is not allowed to replace Ashwin with a player who’ll be allowed to bat or bowl. The substitute player will be allowed to field only. 

Also Read: BCCI’s ultimatum for Ishan Kishan? ‘Don’t ignore domestic cricket'

That will leave Rohit Sharma with four main bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

What do rules say?

MCC rules allow a player to be replaced anytime in a match if the opposing captain agrees. But, World Test Championship rules have less clarity on this. 

As per the rules, a player can only be replaced after the toss and team announcement, but before the game starts. Players can be replaced during the game only if they have a concussion, reported Yahoo Sports.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 17 Feb 2024, 08:24 AM IST
