IND vs ENG third Test: A confusing yet comical moment was witnessed on the field as Indian cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan moved towards the dressing room. They seemingly presumed Rohit Sharma was ready in whites to get back on the field. This was soon after drinks were called for.

ALSO READ: India beat England with highest-ever victory margin of 434 runs As Jaiswal and Sarfaraz walked towards the dressing room, it gave Ben Stokes and other English players the impression that the innings had come to a close, and hence, England was ready to join them in coming off the park. But there was a plot twist... It was at that time that Rohit Sharma "shooed" Sarfaraz and Jaiswal back to carry on because the captain had yet to put on his spikes. In a viral video, Sharma was caught in surprise watching the players heading towards the dressing room. After this, the play resumed and Sarfaraz took strike against Rehan Ahmed.

A five-wicket haul by spinner Ravindra Jadeja and top-notch knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, double centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Sarfaraz Khan made England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket surrender to Team India in their home conditions, losing by 434 runs in the third Test at Rajkot on Sunday.

India is now 2-1 up in the five-match series. Jaiswal was 214 not out – following on from his 209 in Visakhapatnam – as India declared at 430-4 (98 overs) in its second innings, thus setting the touring side an improbable 557 runs for victory.

ALSO READ: India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Eng 207/2 at Stumps; Duckett hits century; Ashwin picks up 500th wicket

England started the final session at 18/2, with Ollie Pope unbeaten on the crease. Openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett could not score much. Pope was joined by Joe Root at the other end.

However, spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked up 5-41 to bowl India to what seemed an unlikely day for the win, as the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-test series. India won the second test by 106 runs after England beat the hosts by 28 runs in the opener.

It was India’s biggest test win by runs. Its previous best came in a 372-run victory over New Zealand in Mumbai in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)

