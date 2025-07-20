IND vs ENG: CSK pacer Anshul Kamboj gets called up to Indian team in England as injury cover for Arshdeep Singh - Report

Chennai Super Kings pacer Anshul Kamboj has been called up by the Indian team for the remaining two Test matches against England, as a cover for Arshdeep Singh, who is recovering from a hand injury, suffered during training. The left-arm pacer Arshdeep, who is yet to make his Test debut, was in line for a game in Manchester, starting July 23.

Advertisement

However, an injury to his bowling hand while trying to stop a ball in his follow-through, jeopardised India's plans for the fourth Test. India are already trailing 1-2 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, having lost the first and third games.

Also Read | Arshdeep gets stitches on bowling hand, likely to miss IND vs ENG 4th Test

"Anshul has left for Manchester and will join the squad for the remaining two Test matches as a cover," a BCCI source was quoted as saying to TimesofIndia.com. In fact, a lot on the Indian playing XI for at Old Trafford depends on the severity of Arshdeep's injury.

“We’ll take a call on the combination we play. Particularly given the Arshdeep situation as well, we’ll make that call closer to Manchester,” India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has told media.

Advertisement

How Anshul Kamboj fared for India A? Notably, Anshul was a part of the India A team that toured England, just before the Test series began. In the two three-day games, Anshul took five wickets and also scored 51 not out in Northampton.

Anshul first came into limelight when he took 17 wickets in 10 games or Haryana in their triumphant 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign. He continued his progress with a 10-wicket haul in a Ranji Trophy innings - becoming the third player after Bengal’s Premangsu Chatterjee (1956-57) and Rajasthan’s Pradeep Sundaram (1985-86) to achieve the feat.

Also Read | Arshdeep Singh's injury creates Team India selection headache ahead of 4th Test

Anshul made his India Premier League (IPL) debut with Mumbai Indians in 2024. The following year, the Haryana pacer was snapped up by Chennai Super Kings. Although he warmed the bench in the first half of the season, the right-arm speedster took eight wickets in as many games in IPL 2025 with an impressive economy rate of 8.00.