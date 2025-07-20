IND vs ENG: Double injury blow for India ahead of 4th Test as Shubman Gill & Co set to restrategize Jasprit Bumrah plan

The Indian camp were hit by a double injury blow after pacer Akash Deep picked up a groin niggle just before the fourth Test against England, which starts on July 23. The news of Akash Deep's injury comes after left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh hurt his bowling hand during one of India's training sessions following the heartbreaking loss at Lord's.

While Akash Deep, who played in second and third Tests, was set to continue, the Indian team management could have handed Arshdeep his maiden Test cap, resting Jasprit Bumrah at Old Trafford. It was pre-decided that Bumrah won't be playing all the five Tests, due to his workload management.

Based on a TOI report, both Akash Deep and Bumrah won't be playing together in the remaining two games. It stated that if Bumrah is playing in Manchester, the Akash Deep will sit out. The duo will swap each other in the fifth Test at The Oval. Meanwhile, Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj has been added in the Indian team as a cover.

What's exactly is Akash Deep's injury? The Bengal pacer is dealing with a recurring back problem which has flared up again, most probably during the Lord's Test as Akash Deep found it difficult to complete his spells in the second innings in the third Test. Previously, Akash Deep's six-fer helped India beat England in the second Test in Birmingham.

In fact, the 28-year-old had also limped off the ground at Lord's during England's second innings. Before limping off, Akash Deep bowled eight overs with full intensity, including two maidens and picked up the wicket of Harry Brook, conceding 30 runs.