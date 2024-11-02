IND vs ENG Hong Kong Sixes: Robin Uthappa concedes 37 runs in over after Ravi Bopara slams 6 sixes | Watch

Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara broke the internet on Saturday by hitting six consecutive sixes in an over during the Hong Kong Sixes tournament.

During the match, Bopara went hammer and tongs against none other than the opponent team's skipper Robin Uthappa. In the over, Uthappa conceded a whopping 37 runs in an over, conceding 6 sixes and a wide. Bopara also went on to complete his half-century in just 14 balls.

Bopara in the first five deliveries, smashed five consecutive sixes, followed by a wide by Uthappa. On sixth legal delivery, Bopara hit another six, taking the total in the over to 37 runs.

In the next over, when Bopara faced Shahbaz Nadeem, he hit the first delivery another six, making it 7 consecutive maximums for him.

In his innings, Bopara – captaining the England side – retired after scoring 53 runs off just 14 balls. He smashed eight sixes. Giving him the company, Samit Patel scored 51 runs off just 18 balls with the help of four fours and five sixes in his innings.

England put a total of 120/1 on the board in 6 overs, all thanks to Bopara and Patel's pyrotechniques. Though Bharat Chipli (21 off 7), Shreevats Goswami (27 off 10) and Kedar Jadhav (48 not out for 15) contributed, India could only manage to score 105/6 in 6 overs, and lost the match by 15 runs.

India have lost all their matches in the tournament losing to Pakistan, UAE, and England already.

The innings by Bopara gained some netizens attraction.

Squad for Hong Kong Sixes: England's squad for Hong Kong Sixes:

Ravi Bopara (c), Samit Patel, James Coles, Alex Davies, Jordan Thompson, Ed Barnard and Ethan Brookes.

India's squad for Hong Kong Sixes: