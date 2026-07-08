IND vs ENG: India endure new low, suffer heaviest-ever defeat in T20Is after being bowled out for 76

Team India succumbed to a new low on Tuesday following their 125-run loss to England in the third T20I at Nottingham's Trent Bridge. Skipper Shreyas Iyer had won the toss, and India opted to field. However, the Men in Blue ended up at the receiving end of things after Phil Salt's 44-ball 70 powered England to 201/7 from 20 overs.

India, which boasted of a team that included big-hitters like Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, would have been expected to put up a fight and chase the total down.

However, the visitors ended up being bowled out for just 76 runs in 11.4 overs, with Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan top-scoring with 13 runs each. The loss meant that India are now 0-2 behind against Harry Brook's England in the five-match T20I series. The first T20I in Chester-Le-Street was abandoned due to rain.

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India endure new low with 125-run loss India's 125-run loss to England is India's highest-ever margin of defeat in terms of runs. For the first-ever time in T20I history, the Men in Blue lost five wickets in the powerplay and were eventually bundled out for 76.

Their next heaviest defeats in T20Is are in terms of wickets. India have only suffered 10-wicket losses in T20Is twice. The first time was when Mohammad Rizwan (79*) and Babar Azam (68*) chased down a total of 152 at the 2021 T20 World Cup, with all 10 wickets to spare.

India's next 10-wicket loss came during the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England, when Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) helped the Three Lions chase down a 169-run target in Adelaide. Before their 125-run loss to England on Tuesday, India hadn't lost a T20I by more than 100 runs while chasing.

India's heaviest defeat by runs before the England loss India suffered an 80-run loss during a T20I against New Zealand in Wellington in February 2019. India, led by Rohit Sharma, had won the toss and opted to field first.

However, their decision to do so backfired after Tim Seifert's 43-ball 84 led the Black Caps to 219/6 from 20 overs. In reply, the Men in Blue were bowled out for 139 in 19.2 overs, with MS Dhoni top-scoring with 39 runs.

Their next two heavy defeats were also in terms of runs. India suffered a 76-run loss to South Africa in the Super Eight stage of the 2026 T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad, after the Men in Blue were bowled out for 111 while looking to chase down a total of 188.

Their next biggest loss was also against the Proteas, in Mullanpur in late 2025, when they lost by 51 runs.