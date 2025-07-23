IND vs ENG: India hand Anshul Kamboj Test debut, Sai Sudharsan replaces Karun Nair; England opt to bowl in Manchester

India have made three changes including a debut to Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj in the fourth Test in Manchester on Wednesday after England won the toss and opted to bowl first. This was the fourth consecutive toss that India captain Shubman Gill lost in the series.

Kamboj, who was a part of the India A squad, that toured England a month ago, was a late addition to the senior side after the visitors were hit by a couple of injuries. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was ruled out of the fourth Test after injuring his bowling hand during training.

Adding more misery to the Indian team, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the remainder of the Test series due to a left knee injury. He will will fly back home for recovery. With pacer Reddy not available, India have included all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Thakur had played in the first Test in Leeds without much success. Meanwhile, Karun Nair, who failed to impress in the first three Tests with the bat at no.3, has been dropped with Sai Sudharsan coming into the side. Sudharsan made his debut in Leeds.

On the other hand, England made just one change with Liam Dawson coming in for injured Shoaib Bashir, who fractured his finger. The 35-year-old left-arm spinner had last played a Test match for England back in 2017, thus making a return to the longest format after eight years.

India started with a loss in Leeds before bouncing back in the second Test in Birmingham. Howver, the Gill-led side lost at Lord's by 22 runs on the final day to trail the series 1-2.

IND vs ENG 4th Test playing XIs India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj