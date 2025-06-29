IND vs ENG: India include Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar in training ahead of the second Test in Birmingham - Watch

The Indian management has called up Punjab Kings spinner Harpreet Brar in the national team's training session at Edgbaston in Birmingham ahead of the second Test against England, the visuals of which went viral in social media. The left-arm spinner was caught bowling at the India nets on Saturday.

Having gained popularity with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings, the 29-year-old was wearing a black training kit which clearly states he has just joined as a net bowler. Harpreet is yet to make his India debut.

Although India have the likes of spinners Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav in the squad for the England series, the inclusion of Harpreet comes as an extra preparation for the Indian batters against slow bowlers, considering the pitch at Edgbaston will be on the slower side.

Despite a superb batting display from the top five in the first Test in Leeds, the Indian bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah - looked a pale display of what it should have been in Leeds. The only highlight of Indian bowling in the first Test was Bumrah's five-wicket haul in the first innings. He didn't get success in the second.

While Prasidh Krishna got wickets in both innings, Mohammed Siraj looked ineffective. All-rounder Shardul Thakur, who filled up as the fourth seaming option, got two wickets in the second innings in the limited chances that he bowled.

Arshdeep Singh in line for Test debut With Bumrah already making it clear that he won't be playing all three Test matches, left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh might replace the ace pacer in the second Test. Arshdeep, who is a regular in India's T20I setup, was seen training under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel. Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, India will face England in the second Test starting on July 2.