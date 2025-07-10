IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah replaces Prasidh Krishna at Lord's for India; England opt to bat; check playing XIs

Jasprit Bumrah was the only change in the Indian playing XI as the visitors were sent to bowl first after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss at the iconic Lord's in the third Test. Both India and England have won one game each in the first two Tests.

Bumrah, who took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the first Test against England in Leeds, was benched during India's historic win in Birmingham. He replaced Prasidh Krishna in the Indian playing XI. With India bowling first, Bumrah will share the new ball with Akash Deep.

On the other hand, England had already announced their playing XI a day earlier. The Stokes-led side also made one change, bringing in Jofra Archer in place of Josh Tongue. Notably, Archer is returning to the England side in Tests after a gap of four years.

The last time Archer played for England in Tests was in 2021 against India. The inclusion of Archer will bolster the England pacer attack, that has conceded more than 1000 runs in second Test at Edgbaston.

For the unknown, India are coming after a phenomenal batting and bowling show at Edgbaston with skipper Shubman Gill's knocks of 269 and 161, along with six-wicket hauls from Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj. Akash Deep, in fact took a 10-wicket haul.

India vs England Test head-to-head at Lord's At Lord's India have played 19 Tests against England, with just three victories. England won 12 Tests, while the rest ended in drawn encounters. India's win at Lord's came in 2014, 2018, and 2021.

India vs England 3rd Test playing XIs India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj