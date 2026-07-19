IND vs ENG: Joe Root scales new heights, sets notable milestone with unbeaten 74 in 3rd ODI against India

Veteran England batter Joe Root etched his name into the record books during the third ODI against India at Lord's on Sunday, smashing his third successive half-century of the series.

The unbeaten 74 took his aggregate to 249 runs, the highest tally by any batter in a bilateral ODI series without being dismissed even once.

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The 35-year-old had scored an unbeaten 76 in the first ODI at Edgbaston and followed that with an unbeaten knock of 99 in the second ODI in Cardiff.

Joe Root's excellent innings Root's innings was headlined by excellent timing, placement and smart running between the wickets.

He rotated the strike regularly, found gaps with ease and punished loose deliveries, ensuring England maintained momentum in every game.

In the third ODI, Joe Root arrived at the crease after England's openers Ben Duckett and Jacob Bethell stitched together a record 192-run partnership.

With the platform already set, Root calmly guided the innings through the middle overs before accelerating when opportunities came his way. His unbeaten 74 ensured England finished with another strong total.

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Root's latest milestone adds to an already impressive ODI career. Since making his debut in 2013, he has been one of England's most dependable batters, scoring heavily in home and away conditions. Root has played 191 ODIs, and has scored 7752 at an average of 50.66. He has registered 47 fifties and 20 centuries.

His record against India has also been particularly impressive over the years. Root has produced several match-winning knocks against India. He has played 28 matches and has scored 110 runs at an average of 55. He has scored three centuries against the Men in Blue.

England opted to bat after winning the toss in the third ODI against India. Opener Ben Duckett top-scored for England with 141 runs, as he and Jacob Bethell (91) forged 192 runs for the first wicket.

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The three-match ODI series is currently level 1-1. India won the first ODI by six wickets on the back of an all-round performance from Axar Patel, who registered figures of 4/62 and scored an unbeaten 57.

England levelled the series with a four-wicket win in the second ODI in Cardiff, with Joe Root himself starring with an unbeaten 99. He created history in that match, becoming the first England batter to be stranded on 99 in ODIs.