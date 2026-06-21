Subscribe

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli availability for England ODIs subject to fitness; Jasprit Bumrah returns after three years

Virat Kohli's availability in the ODI series against England is subject to fitness. The ex-India captain missed the three-match ODI series due to a hamstring injury suffered during the IPL 2026 final. Jasprit Bumrah returned to the ODI setup for the first time since the 2023 ODI World Cup final. 

PN Vishnu
Updated21 Jun 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Virat Kohli missed the ODI series against Afghanistan.
Virat Kohli missed the ODI series against Afghanistan.
AI Quick Read

Veteran India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were included in the India ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against England in July, whereas pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also been named.

Jasprit Bumrah has not played an ODI for India since the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, missed the just-concluded ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury.

Advertisement

The BCCI, however, stated in a press release that Virat Kohli's inclusion in the playing XI will be subject to fitness clearance.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was named as Virat Kohli's replacement for the Afghanistan ODIs, was dropped from the squad. This comes despite the youngster impressing against the

India ODI squad for England series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIND vs ENG: Virat Kohli availability for England ODIs subject to fitness; Jasprit Bumrah returns after three years
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts