IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli availability for England ODIs subject to fitness; Jasprit Bumrah returns after three years

Veteran India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were included in the India ODI squad for the three-match ODI series against England in July, whereas pacer Jasprit Bumrah has also been named.

Jasprit Bumrah has not played an ODI for India since the ODI World Cup final against Australia in November 2023. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, missed the just-concluded ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury.

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The BCCI, however, stated in a press release that Virat Kohli's inclusion in the playing XI will be subject to fitness clearance.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was named as Virat Kohli's replacement for the Afghanistan ODIs, was dropped from the squad. This comes despite the youngster impressing against the

India ODI squad for England series: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.