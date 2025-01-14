IND vs ENG: Pakistan-origin England pacer Saqib Mahmood yet to get visa for India tour: Report

Saqib Mahmood has been named in both the T20I and ODI squads for England against India. Mahmood is also a part of the England squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Jan 2025, 02:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Saqib Mahmood has been named in England’s tour of India and also in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. (AFP)

England pacer Saqib Mahmood, who is of Pakistan-origin, is yet to get his visa for the upcoming tour of India later this month, according to a Daily Mail report. Mahmood, who has played 29 matches for England across formats, was named in both the T20I and ODI squads for the India tour which starts on January 22 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Mahmood has also ben named in the England squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which starts in Pakistan and Dubai next month. England will play a five-match T20I series followed by three ODIs, which serves as a preparation ahead of the mega event.

Advertisement
Also Read | England tour of India 2025: IND vs ENG full schedule, squads and live streaming

Based on the report, Mahmood was scheduled to travel to United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a pace bowling camp last Thursday. With his passport still in the Indian Embassy in England, it is still unclear if he would be able to join the tour to India.

England's pace bowling camp in UAE comes after the freezing temperatures in the United Kingdom makes it unable for cricketers to play. Mahmood's England teammates Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, and Mark Wood are already training in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

Born to British-Pakistani parents, this is not the first time Mahmood faced visa issues while travelling to India. He was denied entry to India in 2024 when Lancashire travelled to the sub-continent.

Also Read | ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Complete list of squads and players of all 8 teams

Even back in 2019, Mahmood couldn't travel to India with the England Lions squad. Earlier in 2024, England Shoaib Bashir also faced similar harrasment when they travelled to India for a five-match Test series. However, following initial denials, Bashir was granted visa later on.

England's complete schedule against India

Advertisement
MatchTimeDateVenue
India vs England - 1st T20I7 PM ISTJanuary 22Kolkata
India vs England - 2nd T20I7 PM ISTJanuary 25Chennai
India vs England - 3rd T20I7 PM ISTJanuary 28Rajkot
India vs England - 4th T20I7 PM ISTJanuary 31Pune 
India vs England - 5th T20I7 PM ISTFebruary 2Mumbai
India vs England - 1st ODI1:30 PM ISTFebruary 6Nagpur
India vs England - 2nd ODI1:30 PM ISTFebruary 9Cuttack
India vs England - 3rd ODI1:30 PM ISTFebruary 12Ahmedabad
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIND vs ENG: Pakistan-origin England pacer Saqib Mahmood yet to get visa for India tour: Report
First Published:14 Jan 2025, 02:18 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts