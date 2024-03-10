Ravichandran Ashwin breaks This 147-year old record in his 100th Test, says ‘ very happy with the way…’
Ravichandran Ashwin has become the first ever bowler in the history of the game to take a fifer in his debut match and his 100th outing. The off-spinner also equalled a special record by Muttiah Muralidharan.
Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played his 100th Test for the country when he took to the field against England at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Not only did the 37-year-old not disappoint the fans with his performance in his 100th Test, he went one better by breaking a 137-year-old record with his fifer in the 2nd innings.