India are all set to play the 3rd Test against England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15. However, ahead of the Test, Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed what he expects from home boy Cheteshwar Pujara.

Speaking about the issue via his YouTube channel, Ashwin said, "The Indian players have gone back home and will be reuniting for the next Test match in Rajkot. Rajkot is the home of Cheteshwar Pujara. A certified Indian legend who recently concluded his 100 Test matches. We'll be playing in his place. Ravindra Jadeja, Saurashtra. The Rajkot stadium is his home ground, but he is from Jamnagar. Let's wait and watch if Cheteshwar Pujara invites everyone to his home for dinner,"

Notably, Pujara had invited the Indian team to his Rajkot home for dinner during the England Test series in 2016. However, Pujara, who has played over 100 Tests for India, is not a part of the Indian set-up, meaning his former teammates aren't sure if they will get an invitation to the Pujara household this time around.

Meanwhile, Pujara and Jadeja will be felicitated by the Saurashtra Cricket Association before the start of the third Test in Rajkot. The felicitation will take place at the renaming ceremony of the Rajkot stadium as the Niranjan Shah Stadium, in honour of former first-class cricketer Niranjan Shah.

SCA President Jaydev Shah while giving more details said, “We will be felicitating both Pujara and Ravindra during the function for new name of the stadium,"

Pujara hasn't been a part of the Indian team since the end of World Test Championship Final last year. Since then, Pujara's number 3 spot has been taken by Shubman Gill who came good for the Indian side in the last Test match after a series of failures. Pujara was also snubbed for selection in the Indian team for the last 3 Test matches despite consistent performances in Ranji Cricket including a double hundred this season.

