Ind Vs Eng T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal preview: Weather, pitch report and more

Following a win against Zimbabwe on 6 November, India not only finished as the top team in its group but made a swift entry into the semi-final against England in the 2022 T20I World Cup. The match will be played in Adelaide Oval on 10 November, where the conditions have not been too favourable for the Indian team.
Last time on 2 November, during the match with Bangladesh, despite a good score on the cards, rains played a spoilsport and India just managed to win the match by just 5 runs.
With Pakistan already securing its seat to finals after defeating the Kiwis at Sydney Cricket Ground by 7 wickets, the tournament has become more interesting. Also, if India beats England on 10 November, it will be dream World Cup final match between India and Pakistan, just like 2007.
India has already defeated Pakistan in the Super 12 match, by four wickets on 23 October. This time, Pakistan seems well prepared and in absolute momentum.
However, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has some good news to share. India's opening batsmen KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav are in form, while key bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohd Shami do look to manage any conditions.
Before speaking more about the India vs Pakistan match, lets look at the how both India and England teams are trying to stablise the pendulum towards their side.
England: Looking at the English side Captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have been the source of most of the runs for the team, as both have hit a fifty each.
Bowling attack by pacers Mark Wood and Sam Curran can promise a tough start to Indian batters. But the fielding seems to be an issue for the English side.
India: For India, the return of opener KL Rahul's form has been a boon. Plus Virat Kohli's consistent powerful knocks has been a key changer. Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal with his ferocious batting and Arshdeep Singh has shown some promising spells. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohd Shami did their job too.
Considering India's cons are its fielding and middle order bowling. Its spinners have not been that effective, though have managed to take wickets. However, their economy have been expensive. So, there seems to be a concern.
Lets see what the weather condition says:
According to experts, the weather in Adelaide Oval will be partly cloudy in Adelaide on Thursday, however, with no chances of rain, there will be a full game without any disruption. The temperatures will hover between 22° C to 13° C.
The pitch in Adelaide Oval has been bouncy and the is good for batting and the short square boundaries will tempt the hitters to go big. Despite bouncy pitches, spinners will also get favours.
India vs England (Head to Head):
Altogether, India have played 22 matches with England in the T20 World Cup till now, out of which India won 12 and England 10.
KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel/Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
The India Vs England T20 World Cup, Semi Final match begins at 1:30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.
With all said, it will be not only a decider match for India, also a chance to get a final step closer to bring the ICC T20I World Cup back to India after a gap of 15 years. Will India defeat England or will the T20I World Cup trophy remains a dream for another year, its for time to tell.
