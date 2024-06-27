IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024: What if India vs England semi-final match gets washed out due to rain?
India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final may be impacted by rain in Guyana. No reserve day is available, ICC rules favor India to advance to final if match is washed out based on their higher Super 8 Group finish.
Rohit Sharma-led India will take on England in the second semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. South Africa have already booked their place in the T20 World Cup final and the winner of the India-England clash will join them in Barbados on June 29.