Rohit Sharma-led India will take on England in the second semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. South Africa have already booked their place in the T20 World Cup final and the winner of the India-England clash will join them in Barbados on June 29.

However, ahead of the World Cup semi-final, Guyana was lashed by 12 straight hours of rain on Wednesday and the thunderstorms are expected to play spoilsport during the India-England clash on Thursday.

Moreover, ICC has confirmed that unlike the first semi-final, there is no reserve day alloted for completition of play but an additional 250 minutes of time has been alloted to get a result. Meaning that the second finalist for T20 World Cup has to be decided today in any circumstance.

What happens if India vs England semi-final match is washed out due to rain?

According to the ICC playing conditions for the 2024 T20 World Cup, in the event of a washed out semi-final, the team that finishes higher in their respective Super 8 group will progress to the final. In this case, the Men in Blue have a clear advantage and will progress to the final in the event of a washout.

Notably, India finished top of their Super 8 group after beating Afghanistan, Australia and Bangladesh respectively. England, on the other hand, finished second in their group after winning two of their three matches.

Interestingly, Thursday's semi-final will be an opportunity for the Men in Blue, who are in red-hot form, to avenge the humiliation they suffered at the hands of their English counterparts some two years ago. In the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, India scored 168 runs in their allotted 20 overs as England chased down the total with 10 wickets to spare.

