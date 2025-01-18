IND vs ENG T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler and others arrive in Kolkata for Eden Gardens showdown

IND vs ENG T20I: Team India and the England squad arrived in Kolkata on Saturday evening ahead of their series-opening T20 International at Eden Gardens on January 22, 2025. This marks the venue’s first T20I in nearly three years, reigniting cricket fever in the city. Both teams will conduct training sessions leading up to the match, with England arriving from Dubai and India’s players trickling in from their hometowns.

IND vs ENG T20I At Eden Gardens Beginning with the Eden Garden T20I, the two teams will fight it out in a full white ball series, consisting five T20Is and three ODIs, which will serve as a crucial warm-up for the Champions Trophy, slated to begin on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai.

English all-rounder Liam Livingstone, fresh from his stint with Pretoria Capitals in the ongoing SA20, was the first to check in, flying directly from South Africa.

The Jos Buttler-led rest of the England squad, which had been training in Dubai, arrived later in the evening.

Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh were among the first to arrive in Kolkata at 4:30 pm.

Later in the evening, captain Suryakumar Yadav landed along with Tilak Varma, who shared a photo of the duo sitting together on the flight in his Instagram story.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir and rest of the players checked in later in the evening.

Making his international comeback after more than 14 months, pacer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are slated to land around midnight.

Both teams will have three training sessions ahead of the opening T20I.

The England squad is scheduled for an afternoon practice session on Sunday, while Team India will take the field in the evening.

IND vs ENG T20I: What Comes After Kolkata? From here the India and England will travel to Chennai for the second T20I (January 25) and the five-match series will conclude in Mumbai on February 2.

It will be followed by ODIs in Nagpur (February 6), Cuttack (February 9), and Ahmedabad (February 12).

India enter the series on a high after a commanding 3-1 victory against South Africa in their previous T20I series, led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit Sharma will return to captain the ODI squad, which was announced in Mumbai on Saturday along with India’s Champions Trophy roster.

First T20I in Eden Gardens After 3 Years The India versus England T20I marks Eden Gardens’ first International match since hosting the ODI World Cup clash between Australia and South Africa on November 16, 2023.

