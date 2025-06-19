IND vs ENG Tests: How many matches have India won in England? Who are the Indian captains to win on English soil?

India's five-match Test series against England begins a new era for the Shubman Gill-led side they take the field for the first time without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the playing XI. Both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirements from Test cricket last month.

India's head-to-head record in England doesn't look good when it comes to Tests. Overall 136 Tests have been played between two team with England winning 51 out of those. India emerged triumphant in just 35 Tests while the remaining ended in drawn encounters. In England, India have been able to win nine games and lost 36 with 22 games draws.

The first time India had defeated England in England dates back to 1971. India's latest win in England came four years back. Although history is against the Indian team, the 2025 offers a fresh start to Shubman Gill's India and also in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

List of Test matches India won in England

Team Result Margin Opposition Ground Start Date India won 4 wickets England The Oval August 19, 1971 India won 5 wickets England Lord’s June 5, 1986 India won 279 runs England Leeds June 19, 1986 India won innings & 46 runs England Leeds August 22, 2002 India won 7 wickets England Nottingham July 27, 2007 India won 95 runs England Lord’s July 17, 2014 India won 203 runs England Nottingham August 18, 2018 India won 151 runs England Lord’s August 12, 2021 India won 157 runs England The Oval September 2, 2021

How many Test series India won in England? Although India have toured England numerous times, the visitors were able to win a Test series on English soil only thrice. India's first Test series win against England in England came in 1971 when the Ajit Wadekar-led side won 1-0 in a three-match series.

India once again won a Test series in England in 1986 under the leadership of Kapil Dev (2-0 in a three-match series). For the next 21 years, India failed to win a single Test series in England until Rahul Dravid's boys didn't the unthinkable in 2007 (1-0 in a 3-match series).

As far as Indian leadership in England is concerned, six captains have managed to win Test matches in England. Wadekar was the first to do so, followed by the likes of Dev, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Among all, Kohli is the most successful Indian captain in England having won three Tests on English soil.

Most successful Indian Test captains in England

Names Test Matches won in England Year Ajit Wadekar 1 1971 Kapil Dev 2 1986 Sourav Ganguly 1 2002 Rahul Dravid 1 2007 MS Dhoni 1 2014 Virat Kohli 3 (2018, 2021 (twice)