IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score: Ayush Mhatre wins toss, unchanged India opt to bat in summit clash

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: After a thrilling 22 days of non-stop action, India and England will take the field one final time in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, both sides are coming into the final with lots of highs and lows throughout the event.

While India defeated Afghanistan in the semifinal, England overcame Australian challenge to make it to the summit clash. Notably, this is India's 10th appearance in the final, having won the tournament five times. England's best finish in the tournament came in 1998 when they lifted the trophy. They were runners-up in 2022, losing the final to India.

India vs England U19 World Cup final Live scorecard

When and where to watch India vs England U19 World Cup final?

The India vs England U19 World Cup final will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India U19 vs England U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.

India U19 vs England U19 playing XIs

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran