IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score: Ayush Mhatre wins toss, unchanged India opt to bat in summit clash

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: India and England enter the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final with an unbeaten record. For India, they will be aiming for a record sixth title while England are eyeing second trophy. The India vs England U19 World Cup final starts at 1 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated6 Feb 2026, 12:44:03 PM IST
IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score: India captain Ayush Mhatre (L) and his English counterpart Thomas Rew with the trophy. (ICC)

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: After a thrilling 22 days of non-stop action, India and England will take the field one final time in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, both sides are coming into the final with lots of highs and lows throughout the event.

While India defeated Afghanistan in the semifinal, England overcame Australian challenge to make it to the summit clash. Notably, this is India's 10th appearance in the final, having won the tournament five times. England's best finish in the tournament came in 1998 when they lifted the trophy. They were runners-up in 2022, losing the final to India.

India vs England U19 World Cup final Live scorecard

When and where to watch India vs England U19 World Cup final?

The India vs England U19 World Cup final will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India U19 vs England U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.

India U19 vs England U19 playing XIs

England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green

India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran

Follow updates here:
6 Feb 2026, 12:34:48 PM IST

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: India opt to bat

India Ayush Mhatre wins the toss and opt to bat first in the final against England. India are playing with the sme team.

6 Feb 2026, 12:19:43 PM IST

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: what happened India and England met in 2022 final?

Today's final is a rematch of the 2022 summit clash between India and England. In that game, batting first England were all out for 189 in 44.5 overs with James Rew top-scoring with 95. Raj Angad Bawa took five wickets while Ravi Kumar scalped four for India. In reply, the Boys in Blue rode on fifties from Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu to romp home with four wickets to spare.

6 Feb 2026, 12:16:02 PM IST

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: How Suryavanshi has fared so far?

Looking for his first World Cup hundred, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading the batting charts for India. The left-hander has been able to provide blistering starts to India and also play a run-a-ball knock when required. So far, in six matches, Suryavanshi scored 264 runs, averaging 44 and a strike rate of 147.

6 Feb 2026, 12:13:22 PM IST

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: India's biggest strength

The best part about India in this tournament is everyone stepping up when required. Although Vaibhav Suryavanshi is yet to score a hundred, the likes of Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu have stepped up when needed according to the situation. On the bowling front, the likes of RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan and Deepesh Devendran have delivered.

6 Feb 2026, 12:13:22 PM IST

IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live: How has India performed?

India are one of the two unbeaten sides in the competition. After beating USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stages, the Boys in Blue overcame Zimbabwe and Pakistan in the Super 6 stage. In the semifinals, India skittled out Afghanistan to march into the final.

6 Feb 2026, 12:13:22 PM IST

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: Hello

hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England final in the U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare.

Cricket
