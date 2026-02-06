IND vs ENG, U19 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score: Ayush Mhatre wins toss, unchanged India opt to bat in summit clash

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final LIVE: After a thrilling 22 days of non-stop action, India and England will take the field one final time in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final at the Harare Sports Club on Friday. Unbeaten in the tournament so far, both sides are coming into the final with lots of highs and lows throughout the event.
While India defeated Afghanistan in the semifinal, England overcame Australian challenge to make it to the summit clash. Notably, this is India's 10th appearance in the final, having won the tournament five times. England's best finish in the tournament came in 1998 when they lifted the trophy. They were runners-up in 2022, losing the final to India.
India vs England U19 World Cup final Live scorecard
The India vs England U19 World Cup final will be televised on Star Sports channels from 1 PM IST. Live streaming of India U19 vs England U19 will be available on JioStar app and website.
England: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran
India Ayush Mhatre wins the toss and opt to bat first in the final against England. India are playing with the sme team.
Today's final is a rematch of the 2022 summit clash between India and England. In that game, batting first England were all out for 189 in 44.5 overs with James Rew top-scoring with 95. Raj Angad Bawa took five wickets while Ravi Kumar scalped four for India. In reply, the Boys in Blue rode on fifties from Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu to romp home with four wickets to spare.
Looking for his first World Cup hundred, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leading the batting charts for India. The left-hander has been able to provide blistering starts to India and also play a run-a-ball knock when required. So far, in six matches, Suryavanshi scored 264 runs, averaging 44 and a strike rate of 147.
The best part about India in this tournament is everyone stepping up when required. Although Vaibhav Suryavanshi is yet to score a hundred, the likes of Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Aaron George, Abhigyan Kundu have stepped up when needed according to the situation. On the bowling front, the likes of RS Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan and Deepesh Devendran have delivered.
India are one of the two unbeaten sides in the competition. After beating USA, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the group stages, the Boys in Blue overcame Zimbabwe and Pakistan in the Super 6 stage. In the semifinals, India skittled out Afghanistan to march into the final.
hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs England final in the U19 World Cup 2026 in Harare.