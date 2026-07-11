IND vs ENG: Unexpected twist delays India vs England 5th T20I Toss at The Rose Bowl in Southampton

The toss at The Rose Bowl in Southampton in the fifth and final T20I between India and England was delayed on Saturday despite no rain. With the skies clean and clear, the toss was delayed after the Indian team was stuck in traffic, as said in the live broadcast.

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With the match scheduled to start at 7 PM IST, the toss was slated to take place at 6:30 PM IST. Since India reached late at the venue, the toss will take place at 7:15 PM IST, followed by the start of play at 7:30 PM IST. Live visuals showed the Indian team reached the stadium past 7:30 PM IST.

The BCCI also shared an update about the new timings for the toss and start of play on social media. However, India have nothing to lose in the fifth T20I, considering the fact that the Men in Blue already lost the series.

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After the first T20I against England in Durham was abandoned due to rain, the Indian team under new captain Shreyas Iyer have lost the following three games on the trot.

Meanwhile, India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first on Saturday. Speaking about the delay in getting to the ground, Shreyas described it as "another challenge" and maintained that it didn't affect them. "Not really", said the Indian captain.

“I personally feel that we've seen almost everything in this series and also the one which we played before. So, another challenge, another day altogether. We are up for the challenge and it's a great opportunity overall,” he added. However, India have made two changes to their playing XI.

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Sanju Samson, who was dropped after the first game, has been recalled. The Kerala batter will replace 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who managed scores of 13, 14 and 15 in his first three internationals. Suryansh Shedge is the second change for India, replacing Washington Sundar.

India vs England 5th T20I playing XIs India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in