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IND vs ENG: Unexpected twist delays India vs England 5th T20I Toss at The Rose Bowl in Southampton

The toss between India and England in the 5th T20I was delayed after Shreyas Iyer's men were struck in traffic in Southampton. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. The Men in Blue are already trailing 0-3 in the series.

Koushik Paul
Updated11 Jul 2026, 07:44 PM IST
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Shreyas Iyer is yet to get his first win as an Indian T20I captain.
Shreyas Iyer is yet to get his first win as an Indian T20I captain. (ANI)
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The toss at The Rose Bowl in Southampton in the fifth and final T20I between India and England was delayed on Saturday despite no rain. With the skies clean and clear, the toss was delayed after the Indian team was stuck in traffic, as said in the live broadcast.

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With the match scheduled to start at 7 PM IST, the toss was slated to take place at 6:30 PM IST. Since India reached late at the venue, the toss will take place at 7:15 PM IST, followed by the start of play at 7:30 PM IST. Live visuals showed the Indian team reached the stadium past 7:30 PM IST.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th T20I: India opt to bowl after delay in toss

The BCCI also shared an update about the new timings for the toss and start of play on social media. However, India have nothing to lose in the fifth T20I, considering the fact that the Men in Blue already lost the series.

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After the first T20I against England in Durham was abandoned due to rain, the Indian team under new captain Shreyas Iyer have lost the following three games on the trot.

Meanwhile, India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first on Saturday. Speaking about the delay in getting to the ground, Shreyas described it as "another challenge" and maintained that it didn't affect them. "Not really", said the Indian captain.

Also Read | ‘We will be making lot of mistakes’ - Iyer's honest admission after India loss

“I personally feel that we've seen almost everything in this series and also the one which we played before. So, another challenge, another day altogether. We are up for the challenge and it's a great opportunity overall,” he added. However, India have made two changes to their playing XI.

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Sanju Samson, who was dropped after the first game, has been recalled. The Kerala batter will replace 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who managed scores of 13, 14 and 15 in his first three internationals. Suryansh Shedge is the second change for India, replacing Washington Sundar.

India vs England 5th T20I playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read | IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th T20I: Prasidh Krishna strikes in first over

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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