After his Player of the Series performance in the five-match T20I series against England, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been added to the Indian squad for the ODI series against England, with the Champions Trophy 2025 in mind.

Since making a comeback to the Indian team last year, Varun Chakaravarthy has been dominating the Indian bowling charts in the shortest format with 31 wickets in 12 games, including two five-wicket hauls. In the T20I series against England, the Tamil Nadu spinner finished with 14 wickets, which including a fifer in Rajkot.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Varun Chakaravarthy to India’s squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against England,” the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has already joined the ODI squad in Nagpur. India have named four spinners - Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar - in their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

With his superlative show in the T20Is, Varun Chakaravarthy made life difficult for the Indian selectors, thus opening an option for the Kolkata Knight Rriders spinner to be included in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The teams in the ICC Champions Trophy still can made changes to their provisional squads till the second week of February.

Ashwin backs Varun's inclusion Earlier, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also called for Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion in the Indian squad for the ICC event. "I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So, he might get picked," Ravichandran Ashwin said.