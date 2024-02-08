Ind vs ENG: Virat Kohli to not play next 2 matches? Former England captain Nasser Hussain says 'blow for world cricket'
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is likely to miss the 3rd and 4th Test matches against England due to personal reasons, with no clarity on his availability for the final match in Dharamshala.
Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is likely to miss the third and fourth matches of the ongoing Test series against England, while there's no clarity on the 35-year-old's availability for the final match of the series in Dharamshala, ESPNCricinfo reported. Notably, Kohli had also missed the first two matches in Hyderabad and Rajkot due to "personal reasons", with Rajat Patidar taking his place in the Indian side.