IND vs ENG: What's India's track record at Old Trafford? Can Shubman Gill's injury-hit side make it 2-2 in Manchester?

India have played nine Test matches in Manchester since 1936, without success. India lost four games while drawing five. India's last Test against England at Old Trafford came in 2014.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Jul 2025, 05:21 PM IST
India's captain Shubman Gill (L) and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test at the Old Trafford.
India's captain Shubman Gill (L) and head coach Gautam Gambhir during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test at the Old Trafford.(PTI)

An injury-hit Indian side will face tough challenge when they take on England in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday (July 23). Having lost the Lord's Test by a narrow 22 runs, India come into the game trailing the series 1-2.

England captain Ben Stokes once again won the toss - fourth consecutive time in the series - and opted to bowl first. India made three changes to their squad - Sai Sudharsan, Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur replacing Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep.

On the other hand, Liam Dawson came in place of injured Shoaib Bashir as the only change in the England playing XI. But the real question is how have India fared at Old Trafford in Manchester in Tests?

As far as the stats are to be concerned, India have never won a Test match in their nine attempts against England in the last 89 years. India's first Test at this venue came in 1936. Overall, India lost four Tests in Manchester and drew five.

India vs England Test records in Manchester

TeamYearResult 
India1936Draw 
India1946Draw 
India1952Lost by innings & 207 runs 
India1959Lost by 171 runs 
India1971Draw 
India1974Lost by 113 runs 
India1982Draw 
India1990Draw 
India2014Lost by an innings & 54 runs 

England's Test record in Manchester

The hosts have been a dominant side at Old Trafford in Manchester. Over the last 25 years at this venue, England have won 14 matches in their last 20 matches. They lost only twice and drew four times. England's most recent win in Manchester came when they defeated South Africa by an innings and 85 runs.

India vs England 4th Test playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

