IND vs ENG: Why India, England players wearing black armbands on Day 3 of first Test? It's not due to Ahmedabad crash

The Indian and England cricketers are sporting black armbands and also observed a minute's silence on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test in Leeds in the memory of David Lawrence who passed away at the age of 61, a year after he diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Lawrence was also awarded an MBE a week before in the King's birthday honours for his services to cricket.

This is the second time in the ongoing Test match that both the team's players are wearing black armbands. Earlier on Day 1, the players observed a minute's silence to pay homage to the 241 lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad just two minutes into takeoff.

“Both teams are wearing black armbands to pay their respects to former England Cricketer, David 'Syd' Lawrence, who has sadly passed away. There was a moment's applause before start of play on Day 3,” the BCCI posted on X on Sunday, soon after the play began.

Who is David Lawrence? Lawrence was a former England and Gloucestershire pacer who played for the national team in between 1988 to 1992 in just five Tests, taking 18 wickets. He was also the first British-born black cricketer to be picked for the England national team.

However, his England career ended in a tragic incident after he fractured his left kneecap while playing in a Test match against New Zealand. For the next five years, Lawrence didn't play the game. Although he managed to play four more first-class games, but eventually was forced to retire at the age of 29.

Overall, Lawrence played 280 games for Gloucestershire and took 625 wickets. In 2022, Lawrence was named the club president, which he served until his death.