IND vs ENG: Will Jofra Archer make England Test return after four years at Lord's? Captain Ben Stokes reveals insights

England are likely to make some wholesome changes in their bowling line-up at Lord's with a possibility of Jofra Archer returning in whites for the first time in four years in the third Test against India, starting from July 10. The England bowling attack which comprises of Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse, have leaked out 835 runs in the first Test and 1014 runs in the second, thus raising serious eyebrows.

With the Indian batters in scintillating form, the England pace attack looked toothless in both the Tests. England captain Ben Stokes hinted at a few changes in the third Test after the hosts were humiliated by 336 runs at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Archer, who last played a Test match for England in 2021, have made an international comeback last year after being on and off the field due to injuries. He was initially in contention for the first Test against India at Headingley but had to be ruled out due to a thumb injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League while playing for Rajasthan Royals.

He was added to the squad for the second Test but couldn't make it to the final XI. With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy level at 1-1, England would potentially bring in Archer at Lord's.

“That'll be a decision we have to make, seeing how everyone comes together," replied Stokes when asked about Archer's inclusion in the third Test. "We’ve had him here this week to get around the group and build him up with his workloads and everything. So, everyone’s being considered for the game at Lord’s,” added the England captain.

Jofra Archer's Lord's return a 'gamble' After the loss to India in Birmingham, England have added pacer Gus Atkinson for the third Test. Former England captain Naseer Hussain felt playing both Archer and Atkinson would be nothing short of a 'gamble'.

“England may have a couple of bowlers coming back from injury in Atkinson and Archer, who has not played for a very long time. It's an absolute gamble [both playing at Lord's]. You may have to then consider playing someone like Sam Cook, who can bowl long spells and at one end for you,” Hussain was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.