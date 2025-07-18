IND vs ENG: Will KL Rahul replace Rishabh Pant behind wickets in 4th Test? ‘We don't want to go through that again…’

India are unlikely to get 'wicketkeeper' Rishabh Pant in the fourth Test against England in Manchester after the vice-captain is yet to recover from the finger injury he sustained at Lord's. Pant injured his left index finger on the opening day of the third Test at Lord's while trying to stop a wide ball from Jasprit Bumrah.

He tried to continue after receiving medication but couldn't as Pant left the field. Dhruv Jurel donned big gloves for the rest of the game while Pant only batted, scoring 74 and 9. He was also hit on the same hand by Ben Stokes bouncers twice in the first innings at Lord's.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, revealed that the team management is acting cautiously with Pant's injury and a call will be taken only before the game only after watching him bat in Manchester before the game at Old Trafford.

"I don't think you're gonna keep Rishabh out of the Test no matter what. He batted with quite a lot of pain in the 3rd Test, and it's only going to get easier on his finger,” Ten Doeschate told reporters on Thursday.

More than keeping wickets, India need Pant the 'batter' as Ten Doeschate emphasised that keeping wickets is the final part of Pant's recovery. The Dutchman also stated that the Indian management doesn't want to repeat the situation at Lord's.

“Keeping is the last part of the process. We need to make sure that he can keep — we don't want to go through that again where we have to replace the keeper halfway through an innings,” he said.

Will KL Rahul keep wickets for India? Assuming Pant not keeping wickets, KL Rahul might don the big gloves in Manchester. The India opener has been playing as a pure batter in the three Tests so far. The right-hander has been in tremendous form in the series, with two hundreds so far. Ironically, both his hundreds - 137 (Leeds) and 100 (Lord's) have been in losing cause.