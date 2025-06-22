IND vs ENG: Will Rishabh Pant face ICC sanction for angry reaction to umpire's decision? Code of Conduct explained

Rishabh Pant might land himself into trouble after the Indian wicketkeeper's animated reaction to an on-field umpire on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against England on Sunday. The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 61st over of the England innings.

After Harry Brook hit Mohammed Siraj for a boundary over the slips, Pant, Indian vice-captain, looked visibly unhappy with the ball's condition. He immediately went to the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel, who checked the the red cherry with his ball gauge.

While Pant kept on pressing for a ball change, Reiffel looked satisfied with the ball's shape and handed it back to Pant, thus calling for an animated discussion. With Reiffel unmoved with his decision, Pant vented his frustration by throwing the ball back-handed on the ground.

Even Jasprit Bumrah too was seen having a chat with Reiffel regarding the same. The second new-ball was finally taken after the 80th over. Earlier, in the game, Pant had scored a century.

Did Rishabh Pant break ICC Code of Conduct? Although it is up to the match referee and the umpires to decided whether Pant has breached any ICC Code of Conduct, but he is at risk of violating two articles. Let's take a look at what the articles say

According to Article 2.8, under clause (a) “excessive, obvious disappointment with an umpire’s decision” and (h) “arguing or entering into a prolonged discussion with the Umpire about his/her decision”, Pant might be charged with a Level 1 or Level 2 offence.

