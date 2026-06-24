IND vs IRE: Why Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge makes a strong case for India debut in T20I series against Ireland?

Suryansh Shedge earned a surprise maiden India call-up for a T20I tour of Ireland and England, which starts on July 26. The Punjab Kings all-rounder replaced Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was ruled out at the last moment after the Andhra Pradesh cricketer reported a left quadriceps discomfort during India's third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20.
Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series against Ireland and England. While India will play two T20Is against Ireland on July 26 and 28, the Men in Blue take on England in a three-match series in the shorter format, starting from July 1.
Besides, Shedge, 15-year-old teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received a maiden India call-up. Delhi pacer Prince Yadav, who made his ODI debut against Afghanistan, is also in the squads and is yet to play a T20I.
With Hardik Pandya and Reddy both injured, Shedge's seam-bowling all-round option gives the Mumbai cricketer a healthy chance of making his debut, considering the pacey and windy conditions in Ireland and England.
Shedge was on BCCI selector's radar for quite sometime. Although he didn't failed to grab the opportunities for Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL season, the Mumbai cricketer made the selectors take a note with his show in IPL 2026. Playing seven games in the recently-concluded season, Shedge's 158 runs at a strike rate of 175.55 impressed many.
What clicked in Shedge's case is his ability to finish the innings with quickfire knocks towards the end. His 29-ball 57 (vs Gujarat Titans), 8-ball 21 not out (vs Delhi Capitals) and 22-ball 35 (vs RCB) in IPL 2026 made his case stronger. To add more to that, his recent impressive performances for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka were also counted.
Batting in the middle order, the 23-year-old scored 147 runs in five matches and also chipped in with the ball, bowling 23 overs across the tournament. Against Sri Lanka A, it was Shedge's gritty 72-run knock that lifted India A after being seven wickets down for 143.
Along with Vipraj Nigam, Shedge forged a 104-run stand for the eighth wicket that helped India A to 265. India A lost the game via Super Over. He was also one of the standout performers for Mumbai in their victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024-25, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 251.92 in the lower middle order.
India’s updated squad for Ireland and England T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy (available only for England series), Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.