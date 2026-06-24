IND vs IRE: Why Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge makes a strong case for India debut in T20I series against Ireland?

Suryansh Shedge earned a surprise maiden India call-up for a T20I tour of Ireland and England, which starts on July 26. The Punjab Kings all-rounder replaced Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was ruled out at the last moment after the Andhra Pradesh cricketer reported a left quadriceps discomfort during India's third ODI against Afghanistan on June 20.

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Following a subsequent medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has recommended a period of rehabilitation, ruling him out of both T20I series against Ireland and England. While India will play two T20Is against Ireland on July 26 and 28, the Men in Blue take on England in a three-match series in the shorter format, starting from July 1.

Besides, Shedge, 15-year-old teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received a maiden India call-up. Delhi pacer Prince Yadav, who made his ODI debut against Afghanistan, is also in the squads and is yet to play a T20I.

With Hardik Pandya and Reddy both injured, Shedge's seam-bowling all-round option gives the Mumbai cricketer a healthy chance of making his debut, considering the pacey and windy conditions in Ireland and England.

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What makes Suryansh Shedge's case stronger? Shedge was on BCCI selector's radar for quite sometime. Although he didn't failed to grab the opportunities for Punjab Kings in the 2025 IPL season, the Mumbai cricketer made the selectors take a note with his show in IPL 2026. Playing seven games in the recently-concluded season, Shedge's 158 runs at a strike rate of 175.55 impressed many.

Also Read | Vaibhav Suryavanshi overwhelmed ahead of India T20I debut against Ireland

What clicked in Shedge's case is his ability to finish the innings with quickfire knocks towards the end. His 29-ball 57 (vs Gujarat Titans), 8-ball 21 not out (vs Delhi Capitals) and 22-ball 35 (vs RCB) in IPL 2026 made his case stronger. To add more to that, his recent impressive performances for India A in the recently concluded tri-series in Sri Lanka were also counted.

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Batting in the middle order, the 23-year-old scored 147 runs in five matches and also chipped in with the ball, bowling 23 overs across the tournament. Against Sri Lanka A, it was Shedge's gritty 72-run knock that lifted India A after being seven wickets down for 143.

Along with Vipraj Nigam, Shedge forged a 104-run stand for the eighth wicket that helped India A to 265. India A lost the game via Super Over. He was also one of the standout performers for Mumbai in their victorious Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign in 2024-25, scoring 131 runs at a strike rate of 251.92 in the lower middle order.

Also Read | BCCI allows Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to travel with him on India tours

India's T20I squads for Ireland & England series India’s updated squad for Ireland and England T20Is: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy (available only for England series), Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in