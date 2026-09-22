India vs Japan T20I LIVE Score: Toss delayed at Sano Cricket Ground due to wet outfield, next inspection at 9:45 AM IST

India national cricket team vs Japan national cricket team match scorecard: History will be written in Japanese cricket on Tuesday when they host three-time T20 World Cup winners India in a one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The match is being organised as part of the celebrations commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, adding further significance to an already historic occasion.
The one-off fixture, dubbed the Suzuki Cup, will mark the first-ever meeting between India and Japan in senior men’s international cricket, and serves as a perfect preparation for both teams ahead of the Asian Games 2026. After scores of 8 not out, 11 and 29 against Afghanistan, Shreyas Iyer will be eyeing some big runs ahead of his side's Asian Games campaign opener.
Since his return to the Indian T20I setup for the first time in three years this year, that too as a captain, Iyer has made 359 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.90 and a strike rate of over 143, with two fifties and a best score of 80 not out. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unlikely to get a game.
Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Gou-Ito Davis, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Alexander Shirai-Patmore, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Makoto Taniyama, Ibrahim Takahashi, Tsuyoshi Takada, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.
|Country
|Platform
|India
|Star Sports, FanCode, DD Sports
|Japan
|J Sports, Tochigi TV
|Rest of world
|Japan Cricket YouTube Channel
The toss has been delayed due to a wet outfield in Sano International Cricket Ground. The next inspection will take place at 9:45 AM IST.
The first time Japan played an official T20I was in October 2022. In fact, the match against India is their first against a full member side. Eight of their players from that inaugural match is part of the squad against India.
Abhishek Anand and Sabaorish Ravichandran are the two Indian-origin cricketers, who have been a vital cog in Japanese cricket. In fact, Ravichandran is one the handful of cricketers to have played more than 50 T20Is for Japan. But none of them found a place in the squad for the India game. Why?
The weather looks better in Sano after threats of rain playing a part was doing the rounds. The sun is out and its hot.
Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming has made it clear that his team is not here merely to turn up. They know the importance of this occasion and are itching to show their talent to the cricketing world. "As exciting as the occasion will be of playing India, we're not there to just celebrate the occasion. We're there to show what we can do as a men's team," Kadowaki-Fleming said.
"Yes, it’s going to be a thrilling and exciting match for us. This will be the first time we play Japan, so it’s a new experience for us. I don’t know much about the conditions or the wicket yet, but we’re really looking forward to the challenge. We’re super excited for the game tomorrow. Hopefully, the rain stays away and everyone coming to the stadium, as well as all the viewers watching, gets to enjoy a competitive and exciting game," Indian captain Shreyas Iyer said.
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Vipraj Nigam, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Ito-Davis, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming, Kohei Kubota, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Wataru Miyauchi (wk), Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Alex Shirai-Patmore (wk), Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Tsuyoshi Takada, Ibrahim Takahashi, Makoto Taniyama, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake
The match scheduled at Sano, 100 km from Tokyo, which is now deemed as "Japanese Cricket Capital", will be an experience of a lifetime for the 11 players, most of whom are second generation Japanese citizens of dual heritage. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Japan's leading run scorer in T20s, will lead the side in the milestone game on Tuesday.
Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah.
Wataru Miyauchi, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Kendel Fleming (C), Benjamin Ito, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alester Fleming, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano, Makoto Taniyama, Kohei Kubota, Charlie Hara-Hinze
With this game against Japan is just a normal fixture and doesn't hold any significance in terms of qualification or something, India might consider giving Vaibhav Sooryavanshi some game time. In the series against Afghanistan, Sanju Samson played ahead of Sooryavanshi.
India will play Japan in Sano for the first international fixture between the two nations, launching the celebration for 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two Asian countries. India arrived here on Sunday ahead of Tuesday's game before heading to Nagoya for the Asian Games. It is unusual for Indian cricketers to visit a country like Japan where cricket remains on the margins.
This is the first time three-time T20 world champions India are taking on Japan in a senior men's international cricket match.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Japan historic T20I.