India vs Japan T20I LIVE Score: Toss delayed at Sano Cricket Ground due to wet outfield, next inspection at 9:45 AM IST

India national cricket team vs Japan national cricket team match scorecard: History will be written in Japanese cricket on Tuesday when they host three-time T20 World Cup winners India in a one-off T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground. The match is being organised as part of the celebrations commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Japan, adding further significance to an already historic occasion.

The one-off fixture, dubbed the Suzuki Cup, will mark the first-ever meeting between India and Japan in senior men’s international cricket, and serves as a perfect preparation for both teams ahead of the Asian Games 2026. After scores of 8 not out, 11 and 29 against Afghanistan, Shreyas Iyer will be eyeing some big runs ahead of his side's Asian Games campaign opener.

Since his return to the Indian T20I setup for the first time in three years this year, that too as a captain, Iyer has made 359 runs in 13 innings at an average of 35.90 and a strike rate of over 143, with two fifties and a best score of 80 not out. However, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is unlikely to get a game.

India vs Japan full squads

Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Charlie Hara-Hinze, Benjamin Gou-Ito Davis, Kohei Kubota, Wataru Miyauchi, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Shoma Sugaya-Slater, Alexander Shirai-Patmore, Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Makoto Taniyama, Ibrahim Takahashi, Tsuyoshi Takada, Jake Kusuda-Nairn, Alester Kadowaki-Fleming

India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

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