IND vs NAM: Gary Kirsten can't stop smiling from Namibian dugout after Ishan Kishan goes beast mode in T20 World Cup

Former India head coach Gary Kirsten couldn't stop smiling after Ishan Kishan went on a six-hitting spree against Namibia in their Group A clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A former South African cricketer, Kirsten was the India head coach when the Men in Blue lifted the 2011 ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

In the 2026 edition of the T20 World Cup 2026, Kirsten is helping Namibia as a consultant, sharing his experiences of conditions in India. One of the most respectable faces in Indian cricket, Kirsten drew attention of the broadcast cameras ever since the game started.

While he was caught giggling at Sanju Samson's dismissal, the 58-year-old couldn't stop smiling as Ishan Kishan demolished the Namibian bowlers into the stands with ease on his to a 20-ball half-century.

Sent into bat first, India went off to a flier with Samson calling all the shots. Soon after Samson's dismissal, Kishan took over, and was brutal on JJ Smit, smashing the spinner for four consecutive sixes in an over. However, Kishan stay in the middle was short-lived as the left-hander was caught by Ben Shikongo off Gerhard Erasmus' first ball in the game.