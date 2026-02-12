IND vs NAM: Ishan Kishan's 6-hitting spree powers India for fastest team 100 in T20 World Cup by just a single delivery

Team India created history at the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday, after they registered the fastest team 100 in tournament history.

Team India's historic feat During their Group A match against Namibia in Delhi on Thursday, the Men in Blue reached the 100-run mark in just 6.5 overs, which is 41 balls. India beat the record of Netherlands, who had reached the 100-run mark in seven overs during a T20 World Cup match against Ireland in 2014.

Ishan Kishan was wreaking havoc when India achieved this feat. The wicketkeeper-batter was already in his rhythm before that, having smashed JJ Smit for four consecutive sixes in the sixth over.

Kishan slammed 61 runs from just 24 deliveries, hitting six fours and five sixes. He reached his half-century off just 20 balls, already hitting five fours and four sixes by then. The Jharkhand cricketer was dismissed by Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus in the eighth over.

Ishan Kishan, Team India set new milestones Kishan is now joint-fourth in terms of fastest fifties for India in T20 World Cups, in terms of balls taken. Kishan took 20 balls to reach his fifty, the same as Yuvraj Singh against England back in 2007.

He also joined Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as the only other players to have scored fifties within the powerplay in T20 World Cups.

India set several other milestones during their game against Namibia. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side slammed 86/1 in the powerplay phase, which is the fifth highest powerplay total in T20 World Cups.

West Indies had set the record for the highest powerplay score in T20 World Cups, after they had amassed 92/1 against Afghanistan in 2024. Netherlands had registered 91/1 against Ireland in the powerplay back in 2014, whereas England had scored 89/3 against South Africa in the 2016 edition.

At the time of updating this report, India were 190/4 in 17 overs, with Hardik Pandya (43*) and Shivam Dube (17*) unbeaten in the middle. Earlier, Namibia had won the toss and opted to field first.

India, the defending champions, are coming into this match on the back of a 29-run win over USA in their first match. The Gautam Gambhir-coached side are missing opener Abhishek Sharma, who had been hospitalised due to a stomach bug. He has been discharged, but is yet to regain full fitness.

