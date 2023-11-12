IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
IND vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023: India and the Netherlands have met only twice in ODI-format matches, both in the World Cup. Both times, India defeated the Netherlands.
Unbeaten Indian cricket team is all set to face the bottom-positioned Netherlands for their last league match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 tournament at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 12 November.
