Unbeaten Indian cricket team is all set to face the bottom-positioned Netherlands for their last league match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 tournament at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on 12 November.

India have already qualified for the semi-finals and will play against New Zealand on 15 November at Mumbai's Wankhede. They have remained unbeaten in all 8 league matches with 16 points and a Net Run Rate of (+)2.456.

On the other side, the Netherlands have played eight matches and lost 6 of them. They have a NRR of (-)1.635 and are already out of the championship title.

Head to Head:

India and the Netherlands have met only twice in ODI-format matches, both in the World Cup. Both times, India defeated the Netherlands.

Probable Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), SA Yadav, RA Jadeja, M Shami, JJ Bumrah, KL Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands: W Barresi, MP O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, SA Engelbrecht, S Edwards (C), BFW de Leede, AT Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, RE van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, PA van Meekeren

Pitch Report:

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known for providing excellent support to the batters. So the team winning the toss here might look to bat.

Though bowling first is recommended at this stadium, as the team batting second wins 60 percent of its matches.

Weather Report:

The temperature is predicted to be 27 degrees Celsius with 57 percent humidity.

India vs Netherlands match today: When, where, and how to watch:

The India vs Netherlands match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start from 2 pm.

