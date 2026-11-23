New Zealand dented India's chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated the visitors with resolute batting to eke out a draw on the final day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.

Resuming the final day at 119/2, still needing 233 runs to make India bat again, New Zealand lost two well-set overnight batters in Devon Conway (65) and Rachin Ravindra (37), with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna taking the wickets in the opening session of the fifth day.

Anshul Kamboj then dismissed Tom Blundell (15 off 54 balls), the only wicket to fall in the second session as India struggled to make further inroads. A costly fielding lapse by Akash Deep gave Mitchell a reprieve when the pacer missed out on a run-out opportunity.

Mitchell made the most of the reprieve, remaining unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls. First-innings centurion Phillips also stayed unbeaten on 26 off 126 balls as the duo batted out 259 deliveries to secure the draw, with New Zealand finishing at 239 for five in 120 overs. India had declared their first innings at 702 for nine after bowling out the hosts for 368.

What happened to India in WTC points table? As a result, India remained at the fourth place in the latest WTC 2025-27 points table but their point percentage (PCT) fell from 51.52 to 50.00. The draw in Wellington also meant that New Zealand dropped a place from second to third with a PCT of 66.67.

Australia, who fell out of the top two after South Africa defeated Bangladesh in the first Test, went up one spot to be placed second currently. Defending champions South Africa remain on top of the standings with 75 PCT in eight Tests this cycle.

The Wellington draw marks India two consecutive stalemates, thereby missing on a 16 WTC points. India had earlier played a draw against Sri Lanka in the second Test in August.

WTC Points Table after IND vs NZ 1st Test

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points PCT 1 South Africa 8 6 2 0 72 75 2 Australia 13 9 4 0 108 69.23 3 New Zealand 7 4 1 2 56 66.67 4 India 12 5 4 3 72 50 5 Bangladesh 9 3 4 2 44 40.74 6 England 16 7 8 1 74 38.54 7 West Indies (E) 14 3 8 3 46 27.38 8 Sri Lanka 8 1 3 4 13 13.54 9 Pakistan (E) 11 3 7 1 16 12.12 After IND vs NZ 1st Test

What India need to do for a WTC final place? India's match for WTC 2025-27 final qualification is simple. With six Tests remaining for India, the Shubman Gill-led side need to win all, to even stand a chance in the race for final. Winning all their remaining six Tests would take India to a PCT of 66.67%. In the previous edition, the cut-off for a top-two finish hovered around 60% to 65%.

For India, they need to win the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch and be dominant in the five-match series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India need to beat Australia by at least a 4-1 or 4-0 margin and hope South Africa also lose few of their remaining games.

India's remaining WTC 2025-27 matches

Opposition Matches Date Venue New Zealand 2nd Test November 27-December 1 Hagley Oval, Christchurch Australia 1st Test January 21-25 VCA Stadium, Nagpur Australia 2nd Test January 29-February 2 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Australia 3rd Test February 11-15 ACA Stadium, Guwahati Australia 4th Test February 19-23 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Australia 5th Test February 27-March 3 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad