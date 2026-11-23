New Zealand dented India's chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips frustrated the visitors with resolute batting to eke out a draw on the final day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday.

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Resuming the final day at 119/2, still needing 233 runs to make India bat again, New Zealand lost two well-set overnight batters in Devon Conway (65) and Rachin Ravindra (37), with Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna taking the wickets in the opening session of the fifth day.

Anshul Kamboj then dismissed Tom Blundell (15 off 54 balls), the only wicket to fall in the second session as India struggled to make further inroads. A costly fielding lapse by Akash Deep gave Mitchell a reprieve when the pacer missed out on a run-out opportunity.

Mitchell made the most of the reprieve, remaining unbeaten on 49 off 186 balls. First-innings centurion Phillips also stayed unbeaten on 26 off 126 balls as the duo batted out 259 deliveries to secure the draw, with New Zealand finishing at 239 for five in 120 overs. India had declared their first innings at 702 for nine after bowling out the hosts for 368.

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What happened to India in WTC points table? As a result, India remained at the fourth place in the latest WTC 2025-27 points table but their point percentage (PCT) fell from 51.52 to 50.00. The draw in Wellington also meant that New Zealand dropped a place from second to third with a PCT of 66.67.

Australia, who fell out of the top two after South Africa defeated Bangladesh in the first Test, went up one spot to be placed second currently. Defending champions South Africa remain on top of the standings with 75 PCT in eight Tests this cycle.

The Wellington draw marks India two consecutive stalemates, thereby missing on a 16 WTC points. India had earlier played a draw against Sri Lanka in the second Test in August.

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WTC Points Table after IND vs NZ 1st Test

Rank Team Matches Win Loss Draw Points PCT 1 South Africa 8 6 2 0 72 75 2 Australia 13 9 4 0 108 69.23 3 New Zealand 7 4 1 2 56 66.67 4 India 12 5 4 3 72 50 5 Bangladesh 9 3 4 2 44 40.74 6 England 16 7 8 1 74 38.54 7 West Indies (E) 14 3 8 3 46 27.38 8 Sri Lanka 8 1 3 4 13 13.54 9 Pakistan (E) 11 3 7 1 16 12.12 After IND vs NZ 1st Test

What India need to do for a WTC final place? India's match for WTC 2025-27 final qualification is simple. With six Tests remaining for India, the Shubman Gill-led side need to win all, to even stand a chance in the race for final. Winning all their remaining six Tests would take India to a PCT of 66.67%. In the previous edition, the cut-off for a top-two finish hovered around 60% to 65%.

For India, they need to win the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch and be dominant in the five-match series against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India need to beat Australia by at least a 4-1 or 4-0 margin and hope South Africa also lose few of their remaining games.

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India's remaining WTC 2025-27 matches

Opposition Matches Date Venue New Zealand 2nd Test November 27-December 1 Hagley Oval, Christchurch Australia 1st Test January 21-25 VCA Stadium, Nagpur Australia 2nd Test January 29-February 2 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Australia 3rd Test February 11-15 ACA Stadium, Guwahati Australia 4th Test February 19-23 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Australia 5th Test February 27-March 3 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

South Africa will play Bangladesh in the second Test, before hosting England in five Tests. The Proteas then travel to Sri Lanka for two Tests in February 2027.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in